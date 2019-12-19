IND vs WI | Was bit confused on the hat trick delivery, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that he was a 'bit confused' on the kind of delivery to bowl to claim his hat-trick and went ahead with the wrong-un. Following his axe after the World Cup, Kuldeep made his comeback to the team in Vizag and produced a hattrick to seal the game for India in the second ODI.

The last ten months have been difficult for Kuldeep Yadav who was dropped from all formats of the game for the Indian national team. Following his absence, the Chinaman has put in the extra yard and has improved his bowling to force his comeback into the national team. The first opportunity came in the third T20I in Mumbai against the West Indies side who had already put India under some pressure in the series.

India have had issues in the past with defending a target and on a batting Wankhede losing the toss and put to bat they needed a wicket taker. Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI, making an instant impact with the wicket of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. In the next over, the Chinaman also picked up Jason Holder as West Indies crumbled under pressure. However, since then, Yadav has shown variations and the skillset to be a regular feature of the Indian team.

In the 2nd ODI with India under the pump against the Windies, they needed Yadav’s spell to lift them out of trouble. With Shai Hope and Jason Holder in the crease, the Windies had a chance at winning the game. However, Yadav’s three deliveries dramatically folded the game in India’s favour with a hattrick. It was the second time that Yadav had taken a hattrick in the ODI format after taking his first in the ODI series against Australia in 2018.

“It has been a perfect day for me, taking a second hat-trick in ODIs. Still can't find words to describe the feeling. It has been tough for me in the last 4-5 months. I have worked hard and been bowling well, it was a very satisfying performance,” said Yadav following the game.

He further admitted that he was a bit confused about what to bowl for the hattrick delivery and went ahead with his trusted wrong-un in the end. While the conditions were in favour of the batting team, Yadav said that it was important to vary pace as he bowled it a lot slower on the track allowing the pitch to generate him the needed turn.

“There was not a lot of turn on offer but we had 380 runs and we knew they would come hard. I was just varying my pace. I was a bit confused as to which one to bowl; whether to bowl the chinaman or wrong 'un, I went for the wrong 'un and put an extra fielder at slip (on the hat-trick ball).”