IND vs WI | Navdeep Saini called in as replacement for injured Deepak Chahar ahead of third ODI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar for the third match of the ongoing Paytm ODI series against West Indies.

Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been thus ruled out of the final ODI.