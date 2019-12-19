IND vs WI | Navdeep Saini called in as replacement for injured Deepak Chahar ahead of third ODI

Today at 2:37 PM
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has called in uncapped quick Navedeep Saini as the squad replacement for an injured Deepak Chahar ahead of the third and final ODI against West Indies. The Haryana-born 27-year-old bowler has represented India in five T20 International games so far.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar for the third match of the ongoing Paytm ODI series against West Indies.
Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been thus ruled out of the final ODI.
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe