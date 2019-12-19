IND vs WI | My responsibility to get runs for India, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was once again amongst the runs as he scored a mammoth 159, stitching a partnership alongside KL Rahul at the top of the order to take India to a 387 at the end of the first innings. He further admitted that having KL Rahul at the other end eased some pressure for him.

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan were dead set to be starters for the series against West Indies before the latter was ruled out due to an injury that he suffered earlier in the month. As a replacement to Dhawan, the management decided to partner KL Rahul at the top of the order alongside the Mumbaikar to give India the best start in the series.

The duo did not disappoint in the second ODI of the series after Rahul had a shocker in the first ODI in Chennai. Rahul and Rohit put on 227 runs for the opening wicket, as both of them got their respective centuries in the 35th over of the innings. Further, Rohit carried on and scored 159 batting alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer on a batting friendly wicket.

India came into the game having lost the opener in Chennai and needed to make a comeback in the Vishakapatnam ODI if they had to stay alive in the series. The start in the second game propelled India to a total of 387 at the end of their 50 overs, with late exploits from both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Following the game, Sharma admitted that it was necessary for him to show up being the opener of the team.

“It was a much needed victory for us. We wanted to get out act together. We had a very very crucial partnership. KL batted brilliantly and allowed me to take my time. KL is such a talent when you watch it from the opposite end. He is growing in confidence. New partner and you saw the running between wasn't up to the mark,” Rohit said in the post match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Further, Sharma added that it was key for the set batsman to take the game as forward as possible.

“‘We can take a lot of confidence from how we built that partnership. I have said it many a time, once you get past your 100, you should bat as long as possible. As long as a set batter is out, you can get how much you want. I have played 200 plus ODIs, it is my responsibilty to get as many runs as I can for the team,” he concluded.