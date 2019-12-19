IND vs WI | Could not execute plans properly, discloses Kieron Pollard

While the plans did work for the West Indies in the opening ODI, Kieron Pollard admitted that his side could not execute their plans properly in Visakhapatnam. Further, he admitted that the team is a work-in-progress and praised the youngster Nicholas Pooran for his knock in the second game.

Kieron Pollard, following the second ODI, admitted that the bowling plans were not executed properly as they failed to chase 388 runs for a series victory over India. After opting to bowl in Vishakapatnam, the tourists were put to pressure immediately in the game as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul combined for a 200-run opening wicket stand.

Rahul’s dismissal did not stop the run rate for the hosts, as they piled up 388 runs after their first innings. “Rohit batted well and Rahul batted well as well,” admitted Pollard in the post-match presentation.

The Windies bowlers faltered in the death overs, with Roston Chase giving away 31 runs in the 47th over of the innings. In the death overs, starting from the 45th over, the Windies side had given away 93 runs in the final five overs. Chase’s deliveries in the 47th over were full-tosses which did not require an invitation from the two set batsmen as they deposited it over the stand.

“I thought we gave away too many runs at the back end. We thought and saw that it will be a good wicket. They were able to get away from us at the back end. It was a matter of execution for us. We were not able to execute our plans how we want to. 40-50 runs less, it might have been little different,” Pollard said following the game.

Pollard praised the youngster Nicholas Pooran on his knock and said that the left-handed batsman will become a better cricketer in the coming days while also admitting that it is still a work in progress for the national team. The Windies skipper is wary of the threat posed by Virat Kohli in the final ODI after his rare failure at home.

“There are some youngsters and there are some talented ones. Pooran we got a glimpse of him tonight. Nothing happens overnight and they are a work in progress. Didn't spend much time in there. Virat would look to come hard in the final game.”