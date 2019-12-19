BBL 2019-20 | Melbourne Stars sign Haris Rauf as Dale Steyn's replacement

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been snapped up by Melbourne Stars as an overseas replacement for Dale Steyn, who is still recovering from a side strain that he suffered during the MSL 2019. However, the pacer will miss out on the opening game of the season, against Brisbane Heat on December 20.

Dale Steyn suffered an injury during the Mzanzi Super League and failed to recover in time which eventually ruled him out of the Big Bash League for a certain period of time. That, however, led the way for Haris Rauf who has been snapped up by the Stars franchise for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League.

"Our priority is Dale's fitness and continuing his treatment. He is very keen to play but we'll let him rest after a long flight to Australia and put him in the best position to be ready for our match in Moe on Sunday," Melbourne Stars' physiotherapist, Tommy Simsek said, reported Cricbuzz.

Rauf made his Pakistan Super League debut in 2019 for Lahore Qalandars and at the Stars franchise, he will now join the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe.

In other news, the team have also signed their former star Luke Wright as their new batting coach. The Stars have been without a batting mentor in the build-up to the BBL after Michael Klinger left the role to take up the head coaching job with the Melbourne Renegades. Wright will join the squad in January.