Atul Wasan removed as chairman of DDCA selection panel

Atul Wasan who, earlier this year, was named as the chairman of the Delhi District and Cricket Associations' (DDCA) senior selection panel, has been removed from the position and replaced by Bantoo Singh. Former players Chetanya Nanda and Anil Bhardwaj have also been named as Bantoo's co-selectors.

On Wednesday, the Cricket Advisory Committee confirmed that former Indian cricketer Atul Wasan has been removed as the chairman of the Delhi District and Cricket Associations' (DDCA) senior selection panel and has been replaced by another former cricketer, Bantoo Singh. Wasan was the head of the selection committee in 2017/18 when Delhi finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy and after his controversial removal soon after, was reinstated before the start of this year's domestic season.

However, results have not gone Delhi's way this season and hence the 51-year-old has been replaced by Bantoo, who played 69 first-class matches between 1985 and 1995. Bantoo, in the past, has also served as a junior selector and the committee has also confirmed that he will have former players Chetanya Nanda and Anil Bhardwaj as his co-selectors. The names of Ashu Dani, Karan Dubey and Pradeep Chawla have also been approved by the CAC for the junior selection committee.

However, interestingly, Wasan expressed his 'relief' over getting removed from the position and launched a scathing attack on the CAC, terming him parting ways as 'good riddance'.

"There are issues which are untenable. Things are being done in arbitrary manner and I wasn''t happy with it. Just because the regime has changed they are doing things unilaterally. We all know what is at play and what is the locus standi of the CAC. What is the rule behind it. As if these guys have only played cricket. They want puppet. It was going to be a train wreck. They realized they would have had problems if they had to continue with me and that is why they have done it. It is good riddance for me," Wasan told IANS.