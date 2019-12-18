Twitter reacts to West Indies' shambolic collapse against India in Visakhapatnam

Yesterday at 9:21 PM
India have clinched a massive victory, a margin of 107 runs, over West Indies in Vizag to level the series 1-1. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran almost took away the game in middle but in the end, it was Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick that did the job for the Men in Blue and Twitter reacted on the same.
Iska nam hai Pant! Who was the B*?
Here you can see that Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain of Indian Team) abusing his fellow cricket mate Rishab Pant.But nobody cares.— RCB2020 (@HessonArmy) December 18, 2019
If it was Virat Kohli, everyone will be busy trolling #ViratKohli
In our Cricket Team if you have talent, u can abuse anybody
pic.twitter.com/LKr1zLRI6t
Massive victory!
India win... 1-1 👏— Vinayak (@KewlGuyVin) December 18, 2019
Kudos🎊
India win by 107 runs. Congratulations team India— ॐ Reshma 🇮🇳 (@reshma_rna) December 18, 2019
💃🎊 #INDvWI #INDvsWI
India's comeback is lit AF!
It's all over India win...👍 #INDvWI @vikrantgupta73 @cricketaakash— Shubham..🇮🇳 (@im_shubh_i) December 18, 2019
Brilliant=Kuldeep Yadav
India win 🍻— Nitya ❥•• (@_ImNitya_) December 18, 2019
Kuldeep yadav was brilliant,Although Shami had turned the tables with two big wickets in the same over
Now, It's set up perfectly for the decider!🤡
Yeah! Tremendous win over Windies tonight.
India! India !😍😍😍.Finally India win.💓💜.— Athai Arnob (@ArnobAthai) December 18, 2019
Great efforts in the end!
#INDvWI : India win by 107 runs, level series 1-1#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/iQKGGmOBKA— Sunil kumar (@TweetsOfSunil) December 18, 2019
Eagerly waiting!
#India and #WestIndies are teams with such good talent that either can steal the game at anytime.— ✨ Karen D’souza ✨ (@karenvdsouza) December 18, 2019
All excited for the decider already!
Come soon #Sunday 💙#INDvWI #IndvsWI #TeamIndia #MenInBlue #INDvsWESTIND
Hahahaha! LOL
Kohli after Hattrick Of Kuldeep yadav:#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Qqiw8tsN5S— अबे 🙄 (@surati_locho_) December 18, 2019
