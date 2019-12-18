Cricket

    Twitter reacts to West Indies' shambolic collapse against India in Visakhapatnam

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:21 PM

    India have clinched a massive victory, a margin of 107 runs, over West Indies in Vizag to level the series 1-1. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran almost took away the game in middle but in the end, it was Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick that did the job for the Men in Blue and Twitter reacted on the same.

    Iska nam hai Pant! Who was the B*?

    Massive victory!

    Kudos🎊

    India's comeback is lit AF!

    Brilliant=Kuldeep Yadav

    Yeah! Tremendous win over Windies tonight.

    Great efforts in the end! 

    Eagerly waiting!

    Hahahaha! LOL

