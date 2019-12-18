Cricket

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s lethargic running almost costing his wicket

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s lethargic running almost costing his wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:52 PM

    He is a thorough entertainer, a safe catcher but when it comes to enthusiastic running between the wickets, Rohit Sharma is not the man. God was on Sharma’s side, not once but several times in Vizag as he tried throwing away his wicket quite a few times but survived, including a run-out.

    Batting on 70, Rohit Sharma had hoicked one over long-on and barely survived as Jason Holder, the fielder, failed to nail his dive. The expression on the batsman’s face was full of self resentment of hitting the shot, in the first place. Just three overs hence, Sharma almost dug his own grave with his the most bizarre reasons of all.

    We all know how Sharma has been responsible of running his partners out, with Kohli being his favourite victim. But this time, batting on 79, the axe would have fallen on him. As KL Rahul cut one towards point, the fielder there carried out a poor throw but that wasn’t the weakest thing on the field. As in the meantime, for some unknown reason, Rohit slowed down his pace between the wickets for the second run and looked backed for a moment.

    The fielder manning the stumps did hit the wickets, as Rohit safely manages to get in although a lethargic one, and the decision went upstairs. Replays confirmed that had it been a direct hit, the batsman would’ve been out but the poor throw ruled that opportunity out. However, Rohit’s sudden withdrawal did cause some confusion there.

    Pujara, where are you??

    Hmmm! Pretty good running😉

    Exactly! 

    Might hit!

    It costs more than a breakup for Windies! 

    Hahaha! Dhekthe hai..

    Waiting for 'RO RAMPAGE'😻

    Yeah, he can do it with ease!

    Hahaha!

