Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s lethargic running almost costing his wicket

Batting on 70, Rohit Sharma had hoicked one over long-on and barely survived as Jason Holder , the fielder, failed to nail his dive. The expression on the batsman’s face was full of self resentment of hitting the shot, in the first place. Just three overs hence, Sharma almost dug his own grave with his the most bizarre reasons of all.

We all know how Sharma has been responsible of running his partners out, with Kohli being his favourite victim. But this time, batting on 79, the axe would have fallen on him. As KL Rahul cut one towards point, the fielder there carried out a poor throw but that wasn’t the weakest thing on the field. As in the meantime, for some unknown reason, Rohit slowed down his pace between the wickets for the second run and looked backed for a moment.