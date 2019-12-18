Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s lethargic running almost costing his wicket

Today at 3:52 PM
He is a thorough entertainer, a safe catcher but when it comes to enthusiastic running between the wickets, Rohit Sharma is not the man. God was on Sharma’s side, not once but several times in Vizag as he tried throwing away his wicket quite a few times but survived, including a run-out.
Batting on 70, Rohit Sharma had hoicked one over long-on and barely survived as Jason Holder, the fielder, failed to nail his dive. The expression on the batsman’s face was full of self resentment of hitting the shot, in the first place. Just three overs hence, Sharma almost dug his own grave with his the most bizarre reasons of all.
We all know how Sharma has been responsible of running his partners out, with Kohli being his favourite victim. But this time, batting on 79, the axe would have fallen on him. As KL Rahul cut one towards point, the fielder there carried out a poor throw but that wasn’t the weakest thing on the field. As in the meantime, for some unknown reason, Rohit slowed down his pace between the wickets for the second run and looked backed for a moment.
The fielder manning the stumps did hit the wickets, as Rohit safely manages to get in although a lethargic one, and the decision went upstairs. Replays confirmed that had it been a direct hit, the batsman would’ve been out but the poor throw ruled that opportunity out. However, Rohit’s sudden withdrawal did cause some confusion there.
Pujara, where are you??
December 18, 2019
Hmmm! Pretty good running😉
December 18, 2019
Exactly!
Ro should seriously stop looking behind while running. First save your wicket reaching the end @ImRo45. Don't disappoint us getting run out— RO45 FAN (@forpspk2) December 18, 2019
Might hit!
Double century chance undhi @ImRo45 😻😱— ^_^ (@SaiAA_DHF) December 18, 2019
It costs more than a breakup for Windies!
Rohit Sharma dropped!! 200 incoming??!! 😉— Jatin Khandelwal (@jr_khandelwal) December 18, 2019
Hahaha! Dhekthe hai..
Chalo Bhai catch dropped.. big score loading #rohitsharma #indvswi— Anju Negi Rawat🇮🇳 (@anjubharatrawat) December 18, 2019
Waiting for 'RO RAMPAGE'😻
You missed off chance from Rohit Sharma's bat ,you know what happens when they miss catches off Rohit's bat!! I'm in for carnage from both the batsmen #INDvWI— Afzal (@afzalradhe438) December 18, 2019
Yeah, he can do it with ease!
Sir evattu Rohit Sharma 200 hundred hodyo chance ede alva #starnakelu— nikhil virat (@nikhilv71784893) December 18, 2019
Hahaha!
@ImRo45 is just 2 runs away from century and suddenly @coolfunnytshirt converts into political guru 🤣— Nimish Garg (@nimishgarg) December 18, 2019
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- Rishabh Pant
- Kedar Jadhav
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Deepak Chahar
- Mohammed Shami
- Keemo Paul
- Shai Hope
- Kieron Pollard
- Sheldon Cottrell
- Jason Holder
- Kl Rahul
- Shimron Hetmyer
- India Vs Westindies
- West Indies Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.