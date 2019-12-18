Cricket

    Twitter reacts to Pant embarrassing himself with Dhoni-like celebration after Lewis dives in safely

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 7:36 PM

    All those ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ chants must have really gotten into the young Rishabh Pant’s head but no one can be like MS Dhoni, can they? An ecstatic Pant, after hitting the bails off, had already started celebrating the run-out of Evin Lewis without realizing that the batsman had dived in safely.

    Untimely and inattentive celebrations have now become a trend in cricket. While Mushfiqur Rahim’s WT20 celebration one is the most known among such instances, we were witness to Shreyas Iyer’s celebration of a half-century when he was at 49. And yet again, this time during West Indies’ innings, Rishabh Pant pulled off another such uncalled for celebration.

    With West Indies still batting without the loss of a wicket, in the 9th over, India might have been hunting for a wicket. As Evin Lewis pulled one to deep mid-wicket, Iyer the fielder there could only manage an average throw that Pant had to fetch from a bit away off the stumps he was guarding. Lewis, running back for the second run, had to take a dive in order to be in. 

    Meanwhile, Pant took off the bails and celebrated Dhoni-style with hands in the air and a run full of excitement. The reaction might have pumped the hopes of fans and his teammates. However, the replay confirmed that Lewis was already in when the bails were taken off.

