Twitter reacts to Pant embarrassing himself with Dhoni-like celebration after Lewis dives in safely

Untimely and inattentive celebrations have now become a trend in cricket. While Mushfiqur Rahim ’s WT20 celebration one is the most known among such instances, we were witness to Shreyas Iyer ’s celebration of a half-century when he was at 49. And yet again, this time during West Indies’ innings, Rishabh Pant pulled off another such uncalled for celebration.

With West Indies still batting without the loss of a wicket, in the 9th over, India might have been hunting for a wicket. As Evin Lewis pulled one to deep mid-wicket, Iyer the fielder there could only manage an average throw that Pant had to fetch from a bit away off the stumps he was guarding. Lewis, running back for the second run, had to take a dive in order to be in.