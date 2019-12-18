Twitter reacts to Pant embarrassing himself with Dhoni-like celebration after Lewis dives in safely

Yesterday at 7:36 PM
All those ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ chants must have really gotten into the young Rishabh Pant’s head but no one can be like MS Dhoni, can they? An ecstatic Pant, after hitting the bails off, had already started celebrating the run-out of Evin Lewis without realizing that the batsman had dived in safely.
Untimely and inattentive celebrations have now become a trend in cricket. While Mushfiqur Rahim’s WT20 celebration one is the most known among such instances, we were witness to Shreyas Iyer’s celebration of a half-century when he was at 49. And yet again, this time during West Indies’ innings, Rishabh Pant pulled off another such uncalled for celebration.
With West Indies still batting without the loss of a wicket, in the 9th over, India might have been hunting for a wicket. As Evin Lewis pulled one to deep mid-wicket, Iyer the fielder there could only manage an average throw that Pant had to fetch from a bit away off the stumps he was guarding. Lewis, running back for the second run, had to take a dive in order to be in.
Meanwhile, Pant took off the bails and celebrated Dhoni-style with hands in the air and a run full of excitement. The reaction might have pumped the hopes of fans and his teammates. However, the replay confirmed that Lewis was already in when the bails were taken off.
Hahahaha!
December 18, 2019
December 18, 2019
Brilliant by Shreyas Iyer!
Lol!😂😂
What a fabulous run out that was pant ne socha 2 ft stump k aage nikalne par bhi out milta hai......😂😂😂..#RishabhPant— shoaib khan (@shoaibcti1) December 18, 2019
No comments on it!
A very good run out attempt by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, but third umpire decision not out.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/itBo4G2ysD— All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) December 18, 2019
Junior artist?
#BCCI Rishabh Pant is an extreme and outstanding actor.... He should join Bollywood for a reason.— swastik (@swastik_07) December 18, 2019
Hmmm! Agreed
Not comparing him to anyone, but Rishabh Pant is a disaster when it comes to DRS.#INDvWI— Manjeet Singh :Dahiya (@BeingMSD) December 18, 2019
Massive effort by Iyer.
Complete change of fortunes for Shreyas Iyer in the field. From dropping a crucial catch to taking a catch and effecting a brilliant run out, it has been a complete turnaround. Good for the youngster's confidence. #INDvWI #INDvsWI— Giri Subramanian (Off Work) (@giri26) December 18, 2019
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- Mohammed Shami
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Evin Lewis
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Deepak Chahar
- Kieron Pollard
- Sheldon Cottrell
- Kl Rahul
- Nicholas Pooran
- Roston Chase
- Rishabh Pant
- Keemo Paul
- Jason Holder
- Shai Hope
- India Vs Westindies
- West Indies Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.