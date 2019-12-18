Cricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to dressing room signalling ‘one more run’ to Shreyas Iyer raising his bat on 49

    no photo
    |

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to dressing room signalling ‘one more run’ to Shreyas Iyer raising his bat on 49

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 5:26 PM

    After a big disappointment from India’s batting department in the first ODI, the hosts’ dressing room was an all euphoric engagement with the youngsters setting the stage on fire. Lost in the excitement, Shreyas Iyer celebrated his half-century before he actually reached his fifty.

    Almost everything went wrong for West Indies, who have a lead of 1-0 in the series, be it their fault or India’s luck. After Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul produced a 227-run opening partnership, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant weaved magic on the field by hitting fours and sixes all over. The excitement was not only on the youngsters’ faces but it also reflected on the Indian dressing room as well.

    After a gigantic over for Iyer against Roston Chase, with four sixes and a boundary, the batsman - on 48 - took a single off Keemo Paul’s delivery. Not realizing, he was still one run short of a half-century, Iyer celebrated as if he has reached his fifty. He even halted for his partner, Pant at that time, to come down to him and hugged him.

    As much fun as it was to watch, the Indian dressing room - starting from Virat Kohli to Deepak Chahar- signalled “one more run” to the batsman. Iyer did reach his fifty, but on the next delivery that he faced.

    Just like 'Advance happy birthday'😁

    Hahaha! Comedy of errors

    Brilliant innings by Shreyas Iyer!

    Completely 'Destructive' 

    What clean hitting!

    Got to be!

    Just thought it was a T20I match!

    And Rishabh Pant was congratulating him!

    'Domination and Destruction' 

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS