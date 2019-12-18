Cricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to centurion KL Rahul’s ‘hands on-ear’ celebration shutting down noise from critics

    no photo
    |

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to centurion KL Rahul’s ‘hands on-ear’ celebration shutting down noise from critics

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:12 PM

    Amidst all the ruckus about Rishabh Pant, there was another hate meal cooking amongst critics who have always questioned KL Rahul’s credibility. You get to know how much it affects a cricketer only when they showcase it on the ground and it was KL’s day to silence his critics with his willow.

    Hype, more hype, controversy, criticism and redemption. This sums up KL Rahul’s eventful career so far. From being the miraculous batsman to have arrived maiden hundreds across all three formats with a six, to being suspended due to a talk show incident, the 27-year-old’s career been full of ups and downs. But amidst everything, he did make it to the World Cup squad for India. 

    And since then has only been covering for Shikhar Dhawan. But Rahul is consistent in ODIs, spectacular in T20Is. And despite proving himself time and again, Rahul’s position in the team has often been questioned. 

    Rahul, playing his 24th ODI innings, decided that he had enough of it and it showed as he reached his third hundred in the format. On doing so, he removed his helmet and dropped his bat and used both his hands in cancelling out the noise by plugging his ears with his fingers. This weird celebration was a long time coming from a batsman who has been berated and undermined. All that rage and passion was fitted into the hefty punch that led to his ton and the following celebration.

    Whadda reply from KL Rahul to all the critics!🙌🏻

    Here is how Twitter reacted to KL Rahul's century!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS