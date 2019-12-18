Twitter reacts to centurion KL Rahul’s ‘hands on-ear’ celebration shutting down noise from critics

Rahul, playing his 24th ODI innings, decided that he had enough of it and it showed as he reached his third hundred in the format. On doing so, he removed his helmet and dropped his bat and used both his hands in cancelling out the noise by plugging his ears with his fingers. This weird celebration was a long time coming from a batsman who has been berated and undermined. All that rage and passion was fitted into the hefty punch that led to his ton and the following celebration.