Three-dimensional player like Maxwell can have huge impact, believes Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has stated that Glenn Maxwell, who is dropped from the ODI squad touring India in January next year, is capable of making a comeback with his “three-dimensional” aspects of the game. Marnus Labuschagne got his maiden ODI call up while Nathon Lyon and Marcus Stionis face the axe.

Cricket Australia (CA), on Tuesday, announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against India in January 2020. Australia will play their first 50-overs cricket after the semi-final loss against England in 2019 World Cup. Aaron Finch, Australia’s limited-overs captain, asserted that Glenn Maxwell has enough capability to regain his spot in the side. Maxwell, who took a little break from cricket citing mental health reasons, will be resuming his cricket when he steps out to play in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

"Obviously he'll be disappointed, like everyone who missed out is but at the end of the day he just hasn't got the runs required of a to-order player in one-day cricket recently. No doubt he'll be back. He's a gun. A three-dimensional player that can have such a huge impact. It's just a matter of time, he'll get some runs and be right back up there in the frame again," Finch said.

Australian selectors have dropped Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Nathan Lyon, who were part of the World Cup squad while Jason Behrendorff has been ruled out with injury. Marnus Labuschagne, who has had a dream start to Test Cricket since his first Test in the Ashes, got his maiden ODI call.

"(Lyon) can still play a future part. We saw the way he bowled in the World Cup when he got his opportunity. Just probably a change in our approach to the spinning allrounder in Agar as opposed to the medium-pace allrounder, that's probably where someone had to drop out and unfortunately, that was Nath. At the end of the day, it still comes down to picking the best side to win. Probably a slightly different structure to how we did it last time but still very happy with how it looks," Finch added.

“The addition of Ashton Agar as an allrounder as opposed to a medium pace allrounder (is the change). It's going in the direction we want to go over the next 3.5 years to the next (50-over) World Cup,” Finch opined.