SA vs ENG | South Africa appoint Jacques Kallis as batting consultant

Jacques Kallis has been appointed as South Africa's batting consultant after Charl Langeveldt was appointed as the bowling consultant by CSA. Both Kallis and Langeveldt will join head coach Mark Boucher's team of support staff, Langeveldt was released by BCB on immediate effect after CSA’s request.

After the fallout of evident disagreement of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Cricketers’ Association of South Africa (CASA) for past few months, the Board seems to be in order now with the appointment of Graeme Smith as Director of cricket and Mark Boucher as head coach on Saturday.

With the vision of resurgence of South Africa cricket, CSA has appointed one of South Africa’s greatest cricketer Jacques Kallis as their batting consultant. Previously, Charl Langeveldt was appointed as the bowling consultant by the board.

Langeveldt who was with the Bangladesh cricket team as their pace bowling coach was released by Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) after CSA requested for the same citing their interest to involve the former pacer in the team of support staff.

"I can confirm that we have received a formal request for his release. We value our strong cricketing relationship with CSA. We have also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer and we understand his reasons for wanting to work with his own team. The Board has decided to release him with immediate effect," BCB CEO, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

South Africa will start a four-match Test series against England in Centurion on December 26. They have picked six uncapped players for the first two Tests as they aim to rebuild a strong South African Test team.