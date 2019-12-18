Reports | BCCI set to introduce Mini IPL next year

Reports have suggested that the BCCI is all set to introduce mini version of the IPL prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Mini IPL would be played between September and October instead of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place during the two-month gap ahead of the mega event.

The absence of the Champions League T20 (CLT20) has made the BCCI contemplate a Mini IPL to fill in the two month gap before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Reports in Republic have indicated the direction that the Indian board would utilise the gap to enhance the preparation for the Indian team.

The now defunct CLT20 consisted of top franchises from all over the world including Australia, England and West Indies battling it out with IPL teams to be crowned the winners. The tournament came crashing down in 2014 and ever since the IPL has become the marquee T20 event in the BCCI franchise calendar. The Asia Cup, which used to be played starting in the month of June, has since then shifted to the months vacated by CLT20.

According to the reports in the Republic, the apex cricketing body in India is considering getting back their two-month window and planning a mini-IPL. Indian Premier League (IPL) CEO Hemang Amin said that the CLT20 used to be played during the Sep-Oct window for around 15-20 days.

Further, the discussion extended to IPL teams playing friendlies against each other. Amin added that it could be left to the franchises to decide if they want to play against IPL teams or play against the associate T20 nations.

Amin concluded stating, “BCCI should look at utilising this as a second IPL window so the existing teams can have longer participation instead of the two months and this would also entail that BCCI created a new revenue stream which would be beneficial for all the franchises, BCCI and the 'brand' IPL.”