Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Haryana seal thumping win over Tripura

Haryana won by an innings and 125 runs against Tripura as skipper Harshal Patel ran through the batting line up of Tripura, taking 12 wickets in the game. Elsewhere, Chattisgarh's Amandeep Khare and Ajay Mandal produced a batting masterclass as Chattisgarh tighten their grip over Uttarakhand.

Nazir Mir, Raina hand J&K early advantage

J&K bowlers responded in style after the batsmen could muster only 209 runs. Maharashtra were bundled out for just 109 and Umar Nazir Mir was the pick of the J&K bowlers with figures of 5/30. Hading them a lead of 100 runs, taking early wickets was crucial for Maharashtra and they had J&K in a spot of bother at 26-3. But Suryansh Raina (79*) made sure that no further damage was done and J&K sit nicely with a lead of 255 runs already.

Samantray takes Odisha past Services

After Basant Mohanty's 6/69 on day one, put Services on the back foot, Biplab Samantray (73) and Debashish Samantray (96*) have helped Odisha take a lead of 9 runs over Services. At 86-3, there was a chance for services to put extreme pressure on Odisha and trigger a collapse. But that failed to happen and now on the back of Debashish, Odisha will look to add as many runs as possible.

Nazim Siddiqui helps impose Jharkhand dominance over Assam

After an impressive performance with the ball in bowling out Assam for 152, the Jharkhand batsmen did not disappoint and backed up with some fine batting performance. Opener Nazim Siddiqui (173) scored a big hundred and was helped by other batsmen with decent contributions. Jharkhand ended Day 2 with a lead of 235 runs and have a firm hold on the game.

Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda hand Tripura an innings defeat

Tripura were again bowled out for a score below three figures as Haryana won the match comfortably by an innings and 125 runs. After bowling out Tripura for 68 in the first innings, Haryana batsmen scored decent runs lead by Chaitanya Bishnoi (67) and ended up getting bowled out for 242. However, it seemed too much for the Tripura batsmen as Harshal Patel once again ran through the batting line up, picking another five-wicket haul along with fellow bowler Ashish Hooda. Patel led from the front with 12 wickets in the game handing Haryana a big win.

Ajay Mandal, Amandeep Khare keep Uttarakhand at bay

Amandeep Khare and Ajay Mandal showed one of the best batting displays as Chattisgarh took full advantage of bowling out Uttarakhand cheaply. Mandal (206*) and Khare (166*) batted throughout the day and added 341 runs for the seventh wicket and ended the day unbeaten at the crease. This brilliant partnership increased CHattisgarh's lead to 342 runs and they hold all the cards going ahead on the third day.