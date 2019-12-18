Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B- Saurashtra, Karnataka take command on Day two

Saurashtra grabbed the stranglehold of their match against Railways on the back of Pujara's 69* and a young Devdutt Padikkal helped Karnataka take advantage of Uttar Pradesh's batting collapse. Elsewhere, Himachal Pradesh bowlers turned the face of the game by removing Tamil Nadu batsmen cheaply.

Padikkal helps Karnataka take hold after UP batting collapses

Uttar Pradesh batting underwent a late collapse as after being 232-5, they got bowled out for 281. Karnataka bowlers were disciplined and Abhimanyu Mithun was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 6/60. In reply, Devdutt Padikkal's well-made 74 keep Karnataka in a good position at the end of days play at a score of 168-4 at the end of day's play.

Madhya Pradesh, Baroda share even honours after a fast-moving day two

After Madhya Pradesh were rolled over for 125 on day one, Baroda looked to capitalize on the batting collapse but could not quite manage to take complete advantage as they were bowled out for 222 taking a lead of just 97 runs. Half-centuries from Krunal Pandya and Yusuf Pathan were important to Baroda's lead but Madhya Pradesh bowlers Avesh Khan and Mihir Hirwani picked up 4 wickets each to keep the game in balance. In their second innings, MP have lost 3 wickets but have taken a lead of 21 runs thanks to a strong opening stand. The first session of the third day will be crucial to the chances of both the teams.

Pujara key in Saurashtra dominance

After the last wicket of Railways troubled the bowlers, the Railways were finally bowled out for 248. In reply as expected, Cheteshwar Pujara (69*) is looking good as Saurashtra lost just three wickets for 211 runs and now trail by only 37 runs. Pujara's wicket will be key to where this game goes ahead on the third day.

Himachal Pradesh turn the tide on Tamil Nadu

After being bowled out for 158, Himachal Pradesh bowlers came out with a strong performance on day two as they bundled out Tamil Nadu for just 96, taking a lead of 62 runs. None of the Tamil Nadu batsmen could withstand the amazing line and length bowled by the bowlers. In their second innings though, Himachal Pradesh batsmen again failed to give a good start as they are 133-7 at the end of day's play. More importantly, with a lead of 195 runs and in a match that is dominated by the bowlers, HP will look to add as many as they can and have a crack at the Tamil Nadu batsmen.