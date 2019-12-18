Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Vidarbha, Andhra in ascendance after day two

Vidarbha have extended their advantage over Rajasthan after hundreds from Mohit Kale and Akshay Wadkar have put them in a strong posiition while Ricky Bhui's unbeaten knock of 70 has helped Andhra take advantage over Delhi. Other teams in group A stay leveled after an eventful day two.

Mandeep, Anmolpreet keep game in the balance

After bowling out Hyderabad for 242, Punjab batsman were looking to capitalize and take a good first-innings lead. However, they were rocked early by the Hyderabad bowlers With Mohammad Siraj leading the charge. However fifties from skipper Mandeep Singh and Anmolpreet Singh have kept Punjab in the game and with the score of 167-4, both teams will believe that they have not lost the hold of the game.

Abhishek Raman, Manoj Tiwary almost rub-off Kerela's lead

Kerala batsmen could add only 2 more runs to their overnight score as they were bowled out for 239. Bengal came out to bat and Abhishek Raman starred with a brilliant 110. While wickets kept falling from the other end, senior batsman Manoj Tiwary chipped in with a well-made half-century and with a score of 236-6 at the end of day two, Bengal are just 3 runs away from levelling scores with Kerala and will look to take a good first-innings lead.

Kale, Wadkar extend Vidarbha's dominance

Vidarbha have stamped their authority on the game so far as batsman Mohit Kale (138) and Akshay Wadkar (111) slammed centuries. After declaring on a mammoth total of 510/8, the onus was on the Vidarbha bowlers to respond and they did by taking the wicket of Chetan Bist before the end of day's play. The Rajasthan batsmen have it all to do on the third day with their backs to the wall.

Ricky Bhui takes Andhra ahead on day two

After bowling out Delhi on 215 on day one, Andhra have taken a lead of 34 runs at the end of day two, thanks to some good batting from Ricky Bhui who is unbeaten on 70. Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets but overall the Andhra batsmen were able to keep the Delhi bowlers at bay. The batting team will now be looking to drive home the advantage by increasing their lead on the back of Bhui.