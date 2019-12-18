Many players from 2011 World Cup could have played 2015 World Cup, claims Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has claimed that many players from 2011 World Cup like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and him could have played 2015 World Cup and blamed it on the hidden agenda. He has also added that Indian cricket should have gone forward with the tried and tested formula of old players.

Be it the euphoria itself or the feeling scaling the peak, and having nothing left to achieve, Indian cricketers born in the late 1970s or early 1980s failed to sustain the momentum after the Wankhede hangover. Be it Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir or Harbhajan Singh for that matter, the time had been changed dramatically and acted as a symbolic change in guards.

The new generation took over, and even though the players delayed their retirement announcement, with many players playing in the IPL for the next few years, Indian cricket had moved on from them, with the next World Cup seeing many youngsters piling their trade under MS Dhoni. Harbhajan feels they could have continued and there was no need for any change.

"Many players from the 2011 World Cup could have played the next World Cup. Like Me and Yuvi, Gambhir, certainly we could have played the next world cup but we were dropped. I don't know what was the agenda of leaving us all aside," Harbhajan Singh said at Agenda AajTak.

"It was like your work is done now you can leave. We have to make a new team. Why do you need a new team? You need it when the team has not won. We won the World Cup and you should take the team forward."

While Gautam Gambhir has retired from international cricket last year, Yuvraj Singh has called it a day this year, making him available for overseas T20 leagues. Harbhajan Singh, however, has been a regular in the Indian Premier League, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the last two years, but failed to make a cut to the national team for the last four years.