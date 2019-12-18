IPL Auction 2020 LIVE : - Auction Updates, Squads, Available purse,

A total of 971 players had registered for this year’s auctions, 713 Indians and 258 overseas candidates, out of which only 332 players were shortlisted about a week ago. And now, ladies and gentlemen, ahead of IPL 13 there are 73 slots are set to be filled during the auction, on Thursday December 19. The proceedings will be held in Kolkata for the first time in the history of the marquee T20 league.

Teams will have their eyes set on big overseas names like Glenn Maxwell , Aaron Finch , David Miller , Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins and Dale Steyn . Amongst the Caribbeans who gave India quite the trouble recently are Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kesrick Williams. The Calypsos will definitely go for the big bucks. Apart from big Indian names like Jaydev Unadkat , Robin Uthappa , owners would be keen on roping in some really brilliant young Indian talents including Yashaswi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Ishan Porel, etc.

The fans are ready, the owners have brainstormed all they could, the players are eager to be sold out and here we are all set to capture everything right here, for you all. You are just a click away from everything that you need to know about the eight teams and the LIVE proceedings of the celebrated auction.