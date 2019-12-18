IPL auction 2020 | How well do you know most expensive IPL buys in this decade

That time of the year again as we are here to drop everything and get back to do that favourite thing of ours. Oh no, not asking our grandfather to give our Christmas gift. We are too old for that, don’t we? But the IPL teams, well, they do - they make us dance or pull our hair up after auction day.

Ladies and Gentleman, Boys and Girls, the auction day is here. Let's admit one thing that we never did accept in the past - we're more excited for this day, the IPL fans, than the IPL itself. It is the day money get splashed, people get richer, and there begins a war of bragging rights. Be it Yuvraj Singh or be it Ben Stokes - the IPL had made so many people smile their way to the bank - nevermind if they actually delivered or not in the season. But let's stick to the auction. While sitting in the office, someone proclaimed that he knew everything about the IPL auction. We laughed it off but then he challenged us to take an oral test. We tested his knowledge to the limit. Jeez, he was so damn right, he actually knows in and out of the IPL auction. We asked him to create a quiz for you. And he did. Go and try it out. Who was the most expensive player of the IPL auction in this decade?