IPL 2020 | Brendon McCullum hopeful of luck going KKR's way in the IPL auction

With the IPL auction just 24 hours away, newly-appointed KKR head coach Brendon McCullum is hopeful that things will go KKR's way in the auction. KKR has retained 13 players which include Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, etc and have surprisingly released the likes of Chris Lynn.

The IPL 2020 auction is set to take place on December 19 in Kolkata and all the franchises are in their final stretch of planning and preparation before the auction. Newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum took to twitter to express his excitement about the auction and he is hopeful that if luck goes KKR's way then they will be able to buy the players that they have earmarked. The IPL auction has been very dynamic all these years and no franchise can come with a sure shot strategy and thus a little bit of luck is always required.

"On the way to Kolkata for the IPL Player Auction. Our KKR squad will be completed in just a couple of days' time. All the planning and preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here's hoping the cards fall our way," McCullum tweeted on Tuesday.

KKR have retained 13 players which include skipper Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Rusell, Sunil Narine, etc. and have released players like Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn. It will be interesting to see how they go about in the auction and who among the released players are they looking to buy back.

McCullum has a very close connection with the Knight Riders as it was his mind-blowing innings of 156 for KKR in the opening game of the inaugural season of the IPL that really took off the mega event in some style. He will be hopeful that his appointment as a head coach will be a successful one and his new innings with the Knight Riders will bring more success to the franchise.