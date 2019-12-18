IPL 2020 Auction | Chennai Super Kings - Dream, Realistic, Wildcard and Suggested Buys

Chennai Super Kings made a successful return to the IPL in 2018, yet failed in 2019 with the same squad owing to the poor form from the batters. This time, the Men in Yellow would be looking to fill the batting gap and further bolster the bowling attack with 5 slots to be filled ahead of Auction.

Chennai Super Kings, arguably one of the most consistent sides in the IPL history have a flawed batting order, which was regularly exposed during the 2019 edition, alongside with the issues of having depth with the Indian bowling pack. Further, alongside having a weakness with the openers CSK have most of their playing XI right in place, with their retention policy. However, the Men in Yellow might need to fill in five players, and at least two quality players at the top of the order and a bowler who can bowl at 140+ kmph every game.

The missing links

The top order that consisted of Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav have failed and failed miserably. A paltry average of 24.17 from the top-four really was a thorn in CSK’s rose (read as the batting order). The strike-rate was the poorest in the league, with CSK not capitalising on the powerplays batting was often difficult in the middle overs, needing some pinch-hitting from MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja to up the ante. Another thing that needs to be kept in mind is what would CSK do when they are chasing huge targets, unlike the ones they chase at home. The opening partnership would be crucial for the Yellow Army then. Further, Dhoni would be wanting to strengthen the bowling attack, with the addition of a left-arm seamer who can bowl variations on a slow and dry Chepauk wicket.

Dream Signing: Jaydev Unadkat and R Sai Kishore

Dhoni’s partnership with left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is well-known, with the veteran relying on Unadkat to break partnerships, stem the run flow and importantly bowl in the death. In CSK, they have been more or less reliant on Dwayne Bravo for the past few seasons in the death overs, alongside Shardul Thakur who with all due respect is a bad death bowler. Also, it is crucial to remember the 2018 IPL Auction, when Stephen Fleming entered into a bidding war with Kings XI Punjab’s Preity Zinta as soon as Unadkat’s name was called on.

The bowling averages and economy rates have been excellent, however, it is well disguised with the spinners at a rank turner in Chepauk. CSK have had their fair share of struggle at Wankhede, Eden Gardens where conditions have slightly been on the favour of the pacers. Unadakat would not only solve the issues for the Men in Yellow, but also would be an excellent choice at home with his cutters, and back of a hand slower delivery.

His return in the last two seasons have been a shadow of his figures in 2017 when Dhoni was guiding him from behind the wickets, so probably he is at his best under Dhoni and probably CSK?

Another player who could walk into Dhoni’s team is Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore. The 23-year-old knows Chepauk at the back of his head and what’s better is that he has already bowled in the nets against Dhoni and the CSK top order. It is crucial to understand how Fleming functions in the Auction, with a keen eye on the domestic circuit. Kishore ticks all the boxes of the requirement if there is one created for the franchise, bowling in the powerplay, bowling in the middle overs, good economy rate, picking up wickets. 20 wickets in the domestic season, with a strike rate of 13.4 is a starter pack for a bidding war, and if we were CSK we would very well go all guns blazing for the youngster.

Realistic signings- Rahul Tripathi and Sheldon Cottrell

Two very well realistic options for CSK- Rahul Tripathi and Sheldon Cottrell. Let’s start with Tripathi, why would he warrant a place in the CSK lineup you may ask? Well, one he has already played under Dhoni, second he is an opener and third, he can be explosive. Tripathi, in his debut season, scored 391 runs and was integral to Rising Pune Supergiants’ successful campaign. However. Ever since moving to the Royals he has struggled, much of it owing to the fact that he has played a finisher role for Rahane’s side.

Post Rahane, under the reign of Steve Smith, he found back his mojo with a late flurry yet not warranting retention in the Royal squad. In eight games last season playing primarily as a finisher, Tripathi scored 141 runs at an average of 23.5 which is decent considering that he usually opens. It could very well fall in place for CSK, who as already mentioned, have struggled highly at the top of the order.

Sheldon Cottrell has made his way up on the list, because of what he has to offer. Conditions do not really matter to the Windies pacer, as he has picked up wickets as a globetrotter. South Africa, Bangladesh, India and the West Indies are the places that he has played in his short-career, yet he has put up an impressive show. Against India, Cottrell only picked up 3 wickets in the three games, albeit on a tough condition for pacers against a quality Indian batting unit. The 30-year-old was particularly impressive in the Mumbai game where he bowled some tight lines.

Keeping his international statistics aside, he has picked up 117 wickets in his T20 career, giving away only 7.4 runs an over. Phenomenal or not, he has a lot to offer and knows a thing or two about restricting the batsman in the middle overs. CSK might majorly use Cottrell in the death overs, where he can bowl a variety of deliveries- including the wretched yorker.

Wildcard- Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan

Shahrukh Khan’s reputation is already well-known on the domestic circuit, and in particular on the Tamil Nadu Cricket circuits. A multi-faceted player, Shahrukh can bat at the top, can finish the games and can be a handy fielder. It does tick a lot of boxes that CSK have struggled in the past season. His records might not be the best, but the way he has played, his intent has caught a lot of eyes including Tamil Nadu’s skipper Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik called him ‘promising’ and who better to judge the players in the Tamil Nadu team that their skipper. Further, history is in favour of Sharukh being picked by CSK is the fact that he has won the Junior Super King tournament back in 2012. Do you see a pattern? Chennai’s management does have a lot of trust on someone who has been involved in the past, proven when they went all blazing for Mohit Sharma.

Chris Jordan, on the other hand, would be an interesting pick for CSK given that he has only played two games in the last two seasons. The Englishman, who is a T20 veteran could be ideal for CSK on a Chepauk wicket where conditions are not very favourable for a pacer who bowls at 140. Instead, on a turntable track at Chepauk, Jordan could be handy with his variations and more so he is a verified T20 veteran having played in all major T20 leagues across the globe. Further, he is 31, which makes him an ideal choice in the CSK’s 30+ Auction strategy.

Suggested buys: G Periyaswamy and Rohan Kadam

A slight out-of-box choice in G Periyaswamy, CSK will get a slingy bowler who can be more than handy in the death overs. He has proved it from time to time in the Tamil Nadu Premier League that not only can he contain runs but also can pick crucial wickets. In the 7 innings that he has bowled for Tamil Nadu, he has picked up eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy giving under 8 runs an over on pitches that were mostly in favour of spinners. Further, in the 2019 edition of the TNPL, he took 21 wickets, including a fifer in the finals for the Chepauk Super Gillies. Where does he ply his trade in the IPL? Chepauk! That answers some of the doubts, doesn’t it?

Rohan Kadam is very well talked about on the domestic circuit following his exploits in the 2018 edition of SMAT. He can give the ball some velocity as he strikes it with this willow and has in the past with Karnataka. Kadam was instrumental in Karnataka’s victory in 2018, with runs tally reading 536 runs in 12 innings at 129.78, he opened the innings for Manish Pandey’s side. 5 fifties and one century after just his first year, Kadam could very well be the missing link to CSK’s batting struggle.