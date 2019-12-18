India's squad should be ready four months before the T20 World Cup, reckons Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh believes that it is important for the players to know that they are a part of the squad for the T20 World Cup to help them settle down and thus the squad should be ready four months prior. Yuvraj was an important part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Yuvraj Singh has been arguably one of the best all-rounders that India has produced in limited-overs cricket and he played a massive role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup win. With the constant chopping and changing that is currently going on in the Indian team in order to understand their strongest eleven for the T20 World Cup next year, Yuvraj believes that the team needs to settle down and a definite combination needs to be understood as each player will then get time to settle into the groove and will be ready come the mega event Down Under next year.

"I think the team should be ready four months before the World Cup, I mean what should be your 16 or 14. I think we should be ready prior to the World Cup," said Yuvraj during a session of 'Agenda Aaj Tak'.

Yuvraj knows the luxury that all-rounders provide to the team and he believes that young Shivam Dube should be given more chances in the absence of Hardik Pandya who is recovering from back surgery. He believes that Dube has the potential to make it big in the T20 format and all he needs is consistent chances.

After a poor IPL, Dube had a point to prove and he did it with flying colours in India A's tour of West Indies and then made his debut for India in T20s versus Bangladesh. Although he was far from impressive, Dube scored a half-century in the second T20I versus West Indies where he took a special liking to Kieron Pollard, smashing him to all parts of the ground. Thus Yuvraj believes that the talent is there in Dube and consistent chances will make him a better player.

"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he is a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns," Yuvraj asserted.