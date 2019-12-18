IND vs WI | Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant showed some fantastic hitting, rejoices Virat Kohli

An ecstatic Virat Kohli, at the post-match presentation, lauded the young batting duo of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer for adding those 55 runs in the 46-47th overs that turned out to be match-winning for India. Kohli has also expressed his satisfaction in what Iyer brings to the table as the No.4.

For India, as the winning captain Virat Kohli points out, chasing in ODI cricket has never been a problem. Even though Kieron Pollard chose to field in Vizag after winning the toss, West Indies had a massive collapse from a time when they were on 192/3. Getting bundled up in the chase of 388, the Windies proved that they are only 280 good.

In the previous game, the target was only 288 and West Indies reached that with ease. But this time openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma both scoring hundreds, had delivered for India. What made the difference, according to Kohli, was the Iyer-Pant partnership that included yielding 55 runs off just overs - the 46th and 47th.

"I think what has been good in the last three games including the one at Wankhede and the first two ODIs, we have batted pretty well in the first half. Batting second has never been an issue. We're one of the top sides, if not the best while chasing. It is always good to see the team getting 40-50 extra than what you would've thought at the start of the game. I think it all boils down to the good foundation," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"Rohit and KL were outstanding, the opening partnership set it up. Shreyas and Rishabh, the way they played and scored 55 runs in that two overs. It was fantastic hitting. Credit has to go to openers. Look, the more we get confident while batting first in T20 cricket, we can really go out there and express ourselves."

Besides the foundation that was set by the openers, according to the skipper, it was also the ownership of the No.4 batsman that stook them far. Kohli had bestowed so much faith in Iyer and he is reaping rewards for it as the batting lineup has found its long-wanted stability.

"It's been very nice to see the way we batted first especially after losing the toss. It shows we're not reliant on the toss. We want to bat the opposition out of the game if we bat first. It was made more out of an issue that it actually was (the number 4 conundrum during World Cup). If the number 4 doesn't get to bat consistently, then it doesn't help. He's (Shreyas Iyer) grabbed his chances and performed well. It's a very tricky situation to come in and we are just happy that a youngster has come in and is playing freely," Kohli shared.

Speaking on the mishaps on the field, from the double drop of catches of Shai Hope to the lost review, Kohli has expressed some disappointment. However, Kohli has maintained that the team is always pretty forward about "wanting the ball" and enjoys the process of fielding. He also considers Team India as the best fielding side in cricket.

"Reviews are always left upon the keeper and the bowler. Both of them were convinced but the replays suggested otherwise. Wasn't really pleased with how we took the review. Catching has been disappointing. It is not the representation of the kind of standards that we set. It's very important to maintain standards and live upto it. We are one of the best fielding sides in the world. Fielding is all about wanting the ball. As long as we are enjoying that, we will be right up there," the skipper concluded.