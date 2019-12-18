IND vs WI | Team India should trust youngsters, admits Mohinder Amarnath

World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath has asked the Indian management to put their trust and money on the youngsters to perform in the ODI series against Windies. He further added that both Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant should not be dropped ahead in the series even if their performance falters.

India fielded two youngsters in the form of Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube in the ODI opener against Windies. While Pant is a regular feature of the Indian ODI team, Dube made his debut in the ODI format after having made his T20 debut against Bangladesh earlier this year. The inclusion of Dube and Kedar Jadhav sparked a huge debate in the media, as India only went with four front-line bowlers.

After putting to bat, India managed to score 287 for the loss of eight wickets on sluggish Chennai track. However, with the ball despite the early breakthrough from Deepak Chahar, India struggled to contain the Windies batsmen. The duo Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope chalked up a 200-run partnership to lead the Windies to a victory. Following the game, Mohinder Amarnath felt sorry for the youngster Dube who was making his debut in the game.

"For the Indians, there is really not much else that could have been tried on the bowling front. Part of the plan is to try out new combinations and it is hard to fault the likes of Shivam Dube. Having only played T20s at this level, the transition takes time, and with Hope and Hetmyer in such good touch, his task became harder. In the batting, once again it was proved that 300-plus scores are difficult to post when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not among the runs,” he said.

India will be looking to make a few changes after the first ODI with all-rounder Dube in line to be dropped from the playing XI after his 0/68 in 7.5 overs against the Windies. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant played a patient knock for the home team and would be confident going into the second ODI.

"The main positive in the batting for India was the way Rishabh Pant performed. He showed resolve to stay in when the team needed him and without modifying his game too much, was able to keep the scoreboard moving at a fair pace. Shivam Dube, too, gave him good company and that would bolster the youngster's confidence," Amarnath concluded.