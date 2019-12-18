ICC launches probe into Qatar T10 league for alleged corruption scandal

ICC has launched investigations in order to probe alleged corruption in Qatar T10 league having successfully “disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event.” The league’s inaugural edition was held in December this year and featured renowned former players like Hashim Amla and Sohail Tanvir.

ICC's Integrity Unit General Manager Alex Marshall informing about the probe launched into the issue informed that the governing body decided so after it intercepted some regular offenders around the world. Substantial changes in ownership and organisers of the event at the eleventh hour provoked the suspicion of ICC.

“The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers. However, substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us and we applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address our concerns," Marshall said in a statement.

"As a result, we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption-free sport," he added.

The Qatar Cricket Association organised event took place from December 7 to 16 this year. The T10 league comprising six teams featured 24 international cricketers and 12 players from associate ICC countries. Falcon Hunters lifted trophy stomping the Swift Gallopers by four wickets in the final.