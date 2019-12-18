Hampshire ropes in Shaheen Afridi for T20 Blast

Shaheen Afridi has been roped in by county club Hampshire for the next season of the T20 Blast. While Shaheen expressed his joy of finally experiencing county cricket, Hampshire’s director of cricket Giles White believes that his pace and accuracy will add an extra dimension to their bowling attack.

It’s hardly been 2 years since his debut in international cricket and young Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has already made his mark in international. The 19-year-old has scalped 73 wickets in 35 international outings across the formats and his exploits have earned him a place in the Hampshire side for the T20 Blast. Afridi expressed his excitement to represent the club in front of their passionate fans and finally experience English county cricket.

"I am delighted to sign with Hampshire for the upcoming Vitality Blast competition. I have always enjoyed playing in England in front of the fantastic fans and I look forward to joining this historic club for my first experience of county cricket," Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Giles White, the director of cricket, was pleased with the signing and felt Afridi’s impeccable accuracy and extra pace will add another dimension to their bowling unit .

"A lot of the best sides in T20 cricket possess a very good bowling attack and Shaheen adds an extra dimension to the group we have, offering excellent accuracy, pace and lots of variations. He's an emerging young talent in world cricket so we're delighted to have him on board for next summer's Vitality Blast," White said.

Afridi has featured in six Tests, 19 ODIs and 10 T20Is and has 73 international wickets across formats. He showed his class in England when he picked up 6 for 35 against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup clash at Lord's.