Excited to be captaining MCC on tour to Pakistan, reveals Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara will be leading the MCC squad on their tour to Pakistan in February next year and expressed how excited he is for the same. MCC chief executive Guy Lavender stated that it is a part of the club’s aim to help countries vying to promote the game.

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues its efforts to bring back international to the country, MCC has stepped forward to support the governing body as they announced a tour to the country in February. The club will be led by MCC president Kumar Sangakkara who was part of the horrific incident 10 years ago which closed the doors of international cricket to the nation. The former Sri Lanka skipper expressed his joy over leading the squad as he informed about the club’s aim to promote cricket in Pakistan.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan, and the PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009. I am excited to be captaining MCC on the tour to Pakistan. With international cricket having returned for the first time in a decade, it is wonderful the Club is doing its part to strengthen cricket in Pakistan and I look forward to being part of the trip," MCC President Sangakkara said.

MCC Chief Executive and Secretary Guy Lavender while conforming the tour echoed Sangakkara call of promoting cricket in the country to conserve the global relevance of the sport. Lavender informed that the tour was confirmed after a complete review of what seems to be a robust security plan.

"The people of Pakistan have been starved of seeing their team play at home for a decade and it is wonderful to see that Test cricket has recently returned to the country. As a Club, one of MCC's priorities is to maintain its global relevance on the game by supporting countries in their provision for cricket, and we are united with the global game in wanting to see international teams returning to play in Pakistan," Lavender informed.

"Of course the predominant focus has been assessing the relative safety and security considerations, and we are working closely with the PCB to manage a robust security plan to ensure the tour can take place."