BCCI ethics officer asks Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad to depose

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has asked Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad to appear in Mumbai later this month to explain conflict of interest allegations against them. As a matter of fact, the duo, who was part of the Cricket Advisory Committee, have already resigned after getting conflict notice.

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that comprised Shanta Rangswamy, Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad stepped down from their positions following follow the notice of conflict of interest served to the three by the BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain. Jain acted on a complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. Even though there is no CAC in place now, they have been asked to depose in person on December 27 and 28.

“Though they have stepped down, the ethics officer has sought some clarifications from them,” a BCCI source told PTI.

However, after getting the notice, Kapil Dev was very livid and explained that he wouldn't waste his time in going to Mumbai in what he feels was a publicity stunt. Gaekwad, on the other hand, said that he will go to Mumbai to attend the hearing.

“I won’t be going as I have much more important work to do. As I have said it in the past, it was a one-off task we were assigned ( to pick coach). We did that. It wasn’t a two-year job or something like that and it was honorary. Where is the question of any conflict? It is a good way to get publicity, dragging cricketers into all this,” a miffed Kapil told PTI.

“Yes, I will meet the ethics officer and explain my point of view once again, like I had in my written reply to him earlier. The Committee of Administrators had approved our appointment (in CAC) only after being convinced that there was no conflict,” Gaekwad told PTI.

Kapil had earlier said that being part of CAC is an honorary job and conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services.