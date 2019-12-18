AUS vs NZ | Confident of getting fit ahead of Boxing Day Test, reveals Trent Boult

Trent Boult, who has almost recovered from his side strain, is confident of making his comeback in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Due to his injury, Boult had to miss one home Test against England and the series opener, in Perth, against New Zealand’s trans-Tasman rivals, Australia.

New Zealand evidently missed the services of Boult in the first Test in Perth, which Australia won by 296 runs. The Kiwis lost debutant Lockie Ferguson on day one itself due to a calf injury and had to play part-time bowlers to cover for him. With Boult’s comeback, New Zealand is expected to produce a cracker of a show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the Boxing Day.

The side strain that Boult picked up against England is heading towards full recovery and in the meantime, the ace pacer is increasing his workload to calculate his potential ahead of the second Test. He hopes to bowl three or four spells in the two-day game against a Victoria XI later this week as there is a considerable amount of break between the first two Tests.

"It's about being confident with the overs under my belt and having enough behind me. Feel like I'm in that place and ticking the right boxes. It's a day-by-day thing, it's about getting through each session. As I'm tracking right now, touch wood it keeps going that way. I'm very eager to get out there,” Boult revealed.

"It's nice to have seven or eight days. I'll be using it the best I can. It will be nice to get some cricket but guess they'll make a call as late as they can."

Boult, who has only featured in two games at the MCG including the 2015 World Cup final, understands the significance of the Boxing Day Test as it will be New Zealand’s first in 31 years.

"I don't really want to ignore it [the significance of the game], I want to embrace it, appreciate that stage for what it is. Test cricket is my favourite format and this is a stage a lot of people dream of being on so to get this opportunity in my career is definitely something I'm looking forward to. If I can tick all the right boxes with my body, I can't wait," he shared.

While the uncapped Kyle Jamieson, with 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93, has been called up as the replacement for Lockie Ferguson in the squad, New Zealand still has a reserve pace option in Matt Henry.