Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Baroda, Tamil Nadu take home opening day advantage

Baroda and Tamil Nadu showed amazing performances with the ball as they bowled out Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh respectively and while the Baroda bowlers shared wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin starred with a five-wicket haul. Elsewhere, Jaydev Unadkat took four wickets against Railways.

Aryan Juyal shines as Uttar Pradesh take early advantage

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 232-5 (Juyal 109, Mithun 3/45) vs Karnataka at Stumps on Day 1

Uttar Pradesh opener Aryan Juyal smashed a brilliant hundred against a strong Karnataka attack. After a middle-order wobble, Mohammad Saif has steadied the ship with an unbeaten 56 at one end and will look to build on this on day two. Abhimanyu Mithun impressed with the ball taking three wickets but no other bowler from Karnataka showed that much intent and thus Uttar Pradesh at stumps with the score at 232-5 will look to put on more runs on the board.

Baroda bowlers shine as Madhya Pradesh have a lot to catch up

Brief scores: Baroda 86-3 (Solanki 27*, Avesh 2/18) trail Madhya Pradesh 125 (Dubey 48, Anureet 3/24) by 39 runs at Stumps on Day 1

Madhya Pradesh batted first and had the most horrible start with both the openers back in the hut with no runs on the board. Baroda bowlers Anureet Singh, Lukman Meriwala and Soyeb Soparia were all extremely impressive picking three wickets each and bowling out Madhya Pradhesh for just 125. In reply, Skipper Krunal Pandya is at the crease with batsman Vishnu Solanki with the score at 86-3. Baroda will be looking to take a big first-innings lead and try to bat Madhya Pradesh out of the game.

Jaydev Unadkat puts Saurashtra ahead

Brief scores: Railways 202-9 (Pratham 98, Unadkat 4/34) versus Saurashtra at Stumps on Day 1.

Railways batted first against Saurashtra and began to lose quick wickets due to some fine bowling by the experienced Jaydev Unadkat who ended the day with figures of 4/34. Prerak Mankad also bowled well and picked up 2 wickets as Railways batting faltered despite a gutsy 98 from opener Pratham Singh and a well made 52 by skipper Karn Sharma. Saurashtra will look to pick the last wicket as soon as they can and will look to score heaps of runs to take home this early advantage.

Ravichandran Ashwin shows his quality as Tamil Nadu dominate Himachal Pradesh

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 8-0 (Mukund 6*) trail Himachal Pradesh 158 (Vashist 35, Ashwin 5/65) by 150 runs at Stumps on Day 1

Himachal Pradesh batting line-up collapsed and failed to put on a show as an in-form Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the batting line-up, picking up figures of 5/65 at the end of the innings assisted ably by R Sai Kishore who picked up three wickets to bundle out the batting side for just 158. Tamil Nadu openers returned unbeaten to the shed as the day was marked as complete dominance by their bowlers. Tamil Nadu will look to put runs on the board and bring in the chance of an innings defeat while Himachal Pradesh bowlers will have to step up to comeback into the game.