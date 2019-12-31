Hat-trick of losses leave Koneru Humpy 12th in World Blitz Championship

Having claimed the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title with a draw in the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China on Saturday, Humpy was well-placed to at least put up a stern fight after her opening day display in the blitz competition. The 32-year-old was second with seven points from nine rounds but failed to carry the momentum forward, ending the tournament with 10.5 points out of 17 games.

After starting the second day by winning the first two games, she was held to draws in the next two rounds. But following round 13, Humpy and Lagno had 10 points each, before the Indian fell half-a-point behind with a draw in the 14th round while Lagno claimed a crucial win. She then lost the final three games to bow out of contention.