Hat-trick of losses leave Koneru Humpy 12th in World Blitz Championship

Today at 3:59 PM
A hat-trick of losses in the last three rounds ended Koneru Humpy's hopes at the women's Blitz Championships as she finished 12th overall in the two-day blitz competition in Moscow. Russia’s Kateryna Lagno and Norway’s Magnus Carlsen defended their titles in the respective categories.
Having claimed the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title with a draw in the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China on Saturday, Humpy was well-placed to at least put up a stern fight after her opening day display in the blitz competition. The 32-year-old was second with seven points from nine rounds but failed to carry the momentum forward, ending the tournament with 10.5 points out of 17 games.
After starting the second day by winning the first two games, she was held to draws in the next two rounds. But following round 13, Humpy and Lagno had 10 points each, before the Indian fell half-a-point behind with a draw in the 14th round while Lagno claimed a crucial win. She then lost the final three games to bow out of contention.
Harika Dronavalli, the other Indian at the competition, finished 25th. Lagno secured her title with 13 points out of 17 games, while Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk (with 12.5/17) finished second while the third and fourth place went to Tan Zhongyi of China and Valentina Gunina of Russia, respectively — with 12 points each.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.