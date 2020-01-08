Pritesh Kokate to join NBA Academy India to participate in Stage II of European Youth Basketball League

The Stage II of the European Youth Basketball League, that will be held in Szolnok, Hungary, will see Pritesh Kokate join the NBA Academy India to particpate in the vent. In Stage I held in Sept. 2019, the NBA Academy India registered one win and three losses.

The team lost their first game against Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks 80-84 in a closely-fought contest and went on to lose their next two games against Basket Rimini Crabs and SBK Junior Levice 47-66 and 64-75 respectively. In the fourth game of Stage I, the NBA Academy India beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56.