Pritesh Kokate to join NBA Academy India to participate in Stage II of European Youth Basketball League
Today at 5:33 PM
Pritesh Kokate will join the NBA Academy India to participate in Stage II of European Youth Basketball League. The NBA Academy India will participate in Stage II of European Youth Basketball League from Jan. 9-12 in Szolnok, Hungary, with the team slated to play four games, starting January 9.
The Stage II of the European Youth Basketball League, that will be held in Szolnok, Hungary, will see Pritesh Kokate join the NBA Academy India to particpate in the vent. In Stage I held in Sept. 2019, the NBA Academy India registered one win and three losses.
The team lost their first game against Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks 80-84 in a closely-fought contest and went on to lose their next two games against Basket Rimini Crabs and SBK Junior Levice 47-66 and 64-75 respectively. In the fourth game of Stage I, the NBA Academy India beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56.
Pranav Prince led the team’s scoring averaging 15.3 points per game and was also the top rebounder with 8.8 per game.
Roster
Manoj Sisodiya, Amaan Sandhu, Achintya Krishna, Pritish Kokate, Brijesh Tiwari, Harsh Dagar, Pranav Prince, Arvinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Kushal Singh, Harshwardhan Tomar
Schedule
Jan. 9 – vs. SKURU BASKET
Jan. 10 – vs. Independents Basketball France
Jan. 11 – vs. BC Kolin
Jan. 12 – vs. Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia
