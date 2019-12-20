Khelo India Youth Games to be biggest-ever sporting event in India, claims Avinash Joshi

According to the Khelo India Youth Games CEO Avinash Joshi, the third edition of the tournament will be the biggest-ever sporting event in India. Joshi, who is also the Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Assam, promised that the infrastructure will be ready 28 Dec.

The preparations for the third Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati from 10-22 January 2020 are being carried out in full swing. Addressing the media, the CEO of the Games and Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam, Avinash Joshi said that this is going to be the biggest sports event the country has ever witnessed.

"The third edition of the Khelo India Games will be bigger and better than the previous two editions of the competition. We are expecting around 6,800 athletes to take part in the tournament and around 3,000 support staff, coaches and managers will be at the ground. This will be the biggest-ever sports event in the country in terms of the number of persons involved in the competition," said Joshi.

Along with the athletes and support staff, 1000 volunteers will lend their service for the smooth conduct of the games. The boys and girls will play both in Under-17 and Under-21 categories across 20 sports disciplines. Two new sports disciplines, cycling and lawn ball will be introduced in the third edition. Joshi said that the infrastructure for the competition will be ready completely by 28 December 2019.

"We have arranged over 120 hotels for the participants (athletes and support staff) in Guwahati. We are trying to maintain international standards while organising accommodation and transport. The Government of India, state government, Sports Authority of India and sports federations have cooperated with us fully. The preparations for the Khelo India Games are being carried out smoothly. All the infrastructure for the Games will be completely ready by 28 December," said Joshi.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held in a grand manner on 10 January 2020. The sporting events will be held in 11 venues in and around Guwahati. The organisation of security aspects, transportation and availability of passes for the audience are being planned meticulously.

"The opening ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Open Stadium on 10 January 2019. The ceremony will be better than the National Games and South Asian Games opening ceremonies. We have arranged equipment, logistics, transport and accommodation for all the persons involved in the conduct of the Khelo India Youth Games properly," said Joshi.