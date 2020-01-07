Main focus is to participate in the Tokyo Olympics; win a medal, reveals Himani Malik

South Asian Championship gold medallist archer Himani Malik expressed that her main focus is to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and win a medal for India. Malik added that the Khelo India Youth Games will motivate many youngsters to take up sports, with the environment at the games electric.

The 18-year-old Himani Malik, who hails from Hisar, said that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will serve as good preparation for the Indian archery Olympic team trials this month. The Khelo India Youth Games will be held from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020 in Guwahati.

"My immediate goal is to book a spot in the Indian Olympic archery team. The trials will be held on 17 and 18 January. The third Khelo India Youth Games will serve as good preparation for the trials. Unfortunately, I couldn't win a medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics. My main focus is to participate in the Tokyo Olympics and win a medal," said Malik.

"When the youngsters watch the various athletes take part in tournaments such as the Khelo India Youth Games, they will get inspired to take up sports. The Khelo India Youth Games is a huge motivation for the youth of this country," said the archer.

The Haryana athlete said that the environment at the Khelo India Youth Games is terrific.

"The environment at the Khelo India Youth Games was very good. The competition was also quite high. The ground management in both the editions (New Delhi and Pune) of the Games was great," said Malik.

The 18-year-old archer, who had a great South Asian Championship in 2018, has been a silver medallist at the senior nationals in 2017 as well.

"I won two golds (individual recurve events), silver in women's team event and another silver in mixed team event at the South Asian Championships in 2018. I won silver at the senior nationals in 2017 as well," signed off Malik.