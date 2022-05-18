Archery World Cup Stage 2 | Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rajat Chauhan stun South Korea to reach final in compund men's team event

Today at 4:50 PM
The Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rajat Chauhan stunned the best in the business, South Korea, to the final of the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju. On the other hand, women’s compound team of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar secured a bronze.
The men's team, who had also won a gold at the Archery World Cup 2022 Stage 1 event held in Turkey last month, started the day by beating Italy 235-229 in the first round. Then they played out the USA and beat them team 234-228 in the quarter-finals.
Later, in the semis against the South Korean team of Jong Ho Kim, Yong Hee Choi and Jae Won Yang, the 2019 world championships gold medallists, the Indians had to dig deep to produce a win. The two teams were evenly matched at 233-all. Then in a shoot-off, the Indian team won 29-26. Now in the final, Indians will be up against France.
As far as the women's team is concerned, they received a first-round bye and then beat fourth-seeded Chinese Taipei 228-226 in the quarters. Later they lost in the semis 230-228. In the bronze medal playoff against Turkey, the Indian team won narrowly 232-231.
“We feel very good. It’s a proud moment for our country. The wind is very tricky so we tried to shoot our best. At the next stage we will try to go for gold,” Priya Gurjar said after the win.
