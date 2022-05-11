Asia Cup 2022 | Indians win three gold medals and one bronze

Indian archers won three gold medals and one bronze medal in the Asia Cup 2022 Stage-2 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. The men's, women's, and mixed team compound events all won gold, while the men's solo compound event took bronze; Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet, and Aditi won the women's compound team event.

Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge, and Prathamesh Jawkar won the men's compound team gold by defeating Bangladesh 224-218. After defeating a Kazakh team 158-151 in the gold medal match, Prathamesh Fuge and Parneet Kaur united to win the compound mixed team championship. Jawkar Samadhan won the bronze medal in the men's individual men's compound, defeating Kazakhstan's Sergey Khristich 147-145.

With Prathamesh Fuge and Rishabh Yadav poised to compete in an all-Indian gold medal match on Wednesday, Samadhan's bronze ensures a clean sweep for the Indian men in individual compound.

Prathamesh Fuge advanced to the final after defeating Sergey Khristich in a tense shoot-out in the semi-finals on Monday. Both archers shot a ten in the shoot-off after the scores were matched at 143-143, but Fuge edged over his opponent because his arrow landed closer to the centre.

After ending with a 146-all score, Rishabh Yadav had to face a shoot-out against compatriot Samadhan. In the shoot-off, Yadav hit a ten, while Samadhan only managed a nine. On Wednesday, the women's individual compound will feature an all-Indian battle for gold.

To set up an all-Indian final, top seed Parneet Kaur of India defeated Bangladesh's Suma Biswas 146-137, while Sakshi Chaudhary upset another Bangladeshi archer, Shamoli Ray, 143-140. India has assured at least a silver in the men's individual recurve when sixth seed Mrinal Chauhan upset teammate Parth Salunkhe 7-3 in the semi-finals.

For the gold, Chauhan will face Bangladeshi fourth seed Ruman Shana, while previous national champion Salunkhe will compete for bronze against top-seeded Uzbek archer Amirkhan Sadikov. Meanwhile, third seed Bhajan Kaur will compete for the women's recurve solo gold against top seed Mahta Abdollahi of Iran. On Monday, the Indians beat Bangladesh's Beauty Ray 6-5 (8*-8) in a shoot-out in the semi-finals.

On Wednesday, Indian archers will compete for gold in all three recurve team events.