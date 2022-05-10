Archery Asia Cup 2022 | Indian archers enter finals in all team events

In the final four, the men's compound team of Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge, and Prathamesh Jawkar defeated Kuwait (230-225). They will compete for first place with the Bangladeshi team. Meanwhile, Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami of the women's compound trio will compete for gold against Kazakhstan. In the semi-finals, they defeated Iraq (225-218).