Archery Asia Cup 2022 | Indian archers enter finals in all team events

Today at 4:22 PM
Indian archers dominated the Asia Cup 2022 Stage-2 in Iraq on Sunday, making the finals in all six team events. The young Indian team, made up entirely of archers under the age of 20, reached the finals of the men's, women's, and mixed team competitions in recurve and compound archery.
In order to reach the final, the men's recurve team of national champion Parth Salunkhe, Mrinal Chauhan, and Juyel Sarkar blanked UAE (6-0) and Uzbekistan (6-0). They will compete for the gold medal against Bangladesh.
Bhajan Kaur, Avani, and Laxmi Hembrom obtained a bye in the quarterfinals of the women's recurve before defeating Kazakhstan (5-1) in the semi-finals. In the final, they will face Bangladesh. Parth Salunkhe and Bhajan Kaur have also advanced to the mixed recurve finals, where they will face Uzbekistan.
In the final four, the men's compound team of Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge, and Prathamesh Jawkar defeated Kuwait (230-225). They will compete for first place with the Bangladeshi team. Meanwhile, Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami of the women's compound trio will compete for gold against Kazakhstan. In the semi-finals, they defeated Iraq (225-218).
On Wednesday, all recurve and compound team finals will be contested. Parth Salunkhe and Mrinal Chauhan have advanced to the men's individual recurve round of 8.
