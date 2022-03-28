Archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das fail to make it to Asian Games 2022 team

Earlier, he had also missed the bus for the archery world championships last year, but he appeared to be rediscovering his form. Das placed second in the senior nationals earlier this month. The men's recurve trials were won by Tarundeep Rai, another Tokyo 2020 Olympian, who was followed by Neeraj Chauhan, incumbent national champion Sachin Gupta, and Olympian Jayanta Talukdar .

The four leading archers from the trials will compete in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 25, and also the first three phases of the archery World Cup s in Antalya (April 17-24), Shanghai (May 15-22), and Paris (May 15-22), according to the Archery Association of India's (AAI) selection policy (June 19-26).

The fifth through eighth-placed archers will participate in the fourth phase of the World Cup in Medellin (July 17-24). In the men's recurve, Parth Salunkhe, Kapil, Aditya Choudhary, and Pravin Jadhav rounded out the top eight.

Ridhi, who won gold in the national championships in Jammu earlier in the month, emerged as the best archer in the two-phase trials in the women's recurve class. The following three were Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur. Along with Ishita, Dipti Kumari, and Aditi Jaiswal, three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das' wife and the current world No. 2, managed to make the top eight. At the championships earlier this week, Deepika settled for bronze.