Archery World Cup 2022 | Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur win recurve team silver

With four gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, India is now ranked second overall in the 2022 Archery World Cup. With six gold medals, South Korea leads the pack, followed by Great Britain with four gold, two silver, and one bronze. From July 18 to July 24, Medellin, Colombia, will host the fourth round of the Archery World Cup. On October 15 and 16, the Archery World Cup Final will be held in Tlaxcala, Mexico.