Archery World Cup 2022 | Indian women’s recurve team advances to the finals

Recurve archers from India, who had a dreadful qualifying round in the women's competition, came back impressively to go to the final on Thursday, securing their first medal in the current World Cup Stage 3. Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur defeated Turkey, Britain, and Ukraine.

On Sunday, they will compete against Chinese Taipei. Fourth-seeded Ukraine was defeated 5-1 by the Indian women's recurve trio to get things going (57-53 57-54 55-55). They lost just four points to defeat their opponents 6-0 in the quarterfinal matchup with Great Britain (59-51 59-51 58-50).

In the semifinals, the eighth-seeded Turkish combination of Gulnaz Coskun, Ezgi Basaran, and Yasemin Anagoz hit a dismal 51 to lose the opening set by five points despite the Indian team's sluggish start, amassing 56 in the first set.

The Indian team improved in the second set, defeating their competitors by one point, but the Turkish team won the third set 55-54 to make the score 2-4, and the Indians went on to drop their first match of the day. The Indians maintained their composure to win 5-3 (56-51 57-56 54-55 55-55), needing a draw in the fourth set to ensure their progression to the final.

Their good fortune also prevented them from having to play the top-seeded Korean team, who were defeated in the quarterfinals by the eighth-seeded Turkish team. The Rio Olympics team bronze medalist Lei Chien-Ying will be competing for Chinese Taipei, the third seed, in the Sunday final. In the women's individual division, India's top compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who qualified as the second seed, maintained her country in contention for a second medal by making it to the semifinal round.

In a battle that lasted to the final arrow of the fifth end, the Indian shooter who won the silver medal at the World Championship defeated Lisell Jaatma of Estonia 149-148. To begin with, both archers had three flawless ends, locking them 90-all. Both players shot 29, tying the score at 119 all, in the last end as well.

But under duress, the 22-year-old Estonian shot a 9 in the fifth end, and Jyothi won the game with three 10s, including an X. (closer to center). The bronze medalist from the Beijing 2008 Olympics who moved to compound discipline after not making the 2012 London Games squad, 48-year-old Frenchwoman Sophie Dodemont, will compete against world no. 3 Jyothi in the semifinals.

Abhishek Verma, a past World Cup winner, lost against Jean Pizarro of Puerto Rico by a slim margin of 147-148 to terminate India's campaign in the men's compound individual division.

The eighth-seeded men's recurve team, consisting of Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, and Pravin Jadhav was knocked out after falling to Switzerland in the opening round. The Indian three fell 4-5 to Florian Faber, Keziah Chabin, and Thomas Rufer in the shoot-out after receiving a bye into the pre-quarterfinals (53-57 58-54 49-53 58-50). (25-25).

A tie also resulted in the shoot-off, but the Swiss team has proclaimed the victor since their last arrow landed near the center. Locked at two apiece, the Indians suffered greatly in the third set, hitting a string of five 8s that ultimately proved crucial.