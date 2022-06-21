Archery World Cup 2022 | Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav back into the Indian squad

After a 6-month break, Tokyo Olympian, Pravin Jadhav also joins the men’s recurve team for the world cup that is held in Paris, France. His teammates for the men’s recurve team are two Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar and a young Neeraj Chauhan. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhhishek Verma are also part of their respective compound teams and will try to get the best out of their teammates. Winning in the Paris Archery World Cup will assure them a place in the World Cup Final in October.