Archery World Cup 2022 | Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav back into the Indian squad

Deepika Kumari, India’s star recurve archer has made a comeback to the squad for stage 3 of the archery world cup which will start this Tuesday in Paris, France. Deepika is a three-time Olympian, and this tournament will be her first tournament since her 4th place finish in the World Cup Final.
“I’m happy I’m back on the team. Every competition is different, every situation is different. But yes, I am excited to play for my country again,” Deepika Kumari told World Archery. In the previous World Cup, she won the individual gold and the team gold in the Guatemala and Paris stage. She is also a former world number one.
After a 6-month break, Tokyo Olympian, Pravin Jadhav also joins the men’s recurve team for the world cup that is held in Paris, France. His teammates for the men’s recurve team are two Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar and a young Neeraj Chauhan. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhhishek Verma are also part of their respective compound teams and will try to get the best out of their teammates. Winning in the Paris Archery World Cup will assure them a place in the World Cup Final in October.
Schedule for Paris Archery World Cup
Tuesday, June 21: Compound qualifying - 4:30 PM IST onwards
Wednesday, June 22: Compound elimination, recurve qualifying - 11:30 AM IST onwards
Thursday, June 23: Recurve eliminations, compound eliminations - 11:30 AM IST onwards
Friday, June 24: Mixed recurve, mixed compound, recurve eliminations - 11:30 AM IST onwards
Saturday, June 25: Compound finals (morning - teams, afternoon - individual) - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Sunday, June 26: Recurve finals (morning - teams, afternoon - individual) - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Archery World Cup India Team
Compound Men: Mohan Bhardwaj, Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma
Compound Women: Avneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Vennam
Recurve Men: Pravin Jadhav, Neeraj Chauhan, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar
Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Ridhi
