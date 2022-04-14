SAI approves financial assistance to Asian Games and World Cup bound archers

Today at 7:38 PM
The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell granted Rs 33.18 lakh in funding for its TOPS development archers on Wednesday. Parth Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary, Dipti Kumari, Simranjeet Kaur, Neeraj, Ridhi, Madhu, Sudhanshu Bisht, Divyansh Kumar, and Tisha Punia are among the beneficiaries.
Each archer would receive nearly Rs 3.5 lakh to spend on equipment. They have been given support to add additional equipment (bow set) for major contests, including forthcoming World Cups and Asian Games, according to an SAI statement.
"The second bow set will be really important for us as World Archery recently changed their rules and will now not give us any additional time for setting up in case of an equipment malfunction during the event.
"Thus having a second piece of equipment as a backup will be crucial for all of us so as to not lose out on time or our performance." Simranjeet added: "Having a second bow set will also help us be mentally at peace during practice and events as we will have an immediate backup with us in case of any equipment malfunction. "We will also not lose out on our practice or event time in case of any equipment failure and will be able to practice with the second bow and get adjusted to it quickly."
In March of this year, the Archery Association of India (AAI) named the national teams for the forthcoming four stages of the Archery World Cups. Parth, Aditya, Dipti, Simranjeet, Neeraj, and Ridhi, all TOPS development archers, have been selected for these future competitions.
