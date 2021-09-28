2021 Archery World Championships | Ankita Bhakat eliminated in quarter-finals, India end with three silver medals

Today at 10:06 AM
India’s Ankita Bhakat was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the individual women’s recurve event at the ongoing Archery World Championships. The Indian contingent ended the championships with three silver medals to their name – in the women’s team, mixed team and women’s individual events.
With most of the top recurve archers giving the 2021 Archery World Championships a skip after a hot-and-cold show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Ankita Bhakat was the lone hope for India. However, the elite archer was eliminated in the quarter-final itself, thus ending India’s campaign at the event, in Yankton, USA.
Up against local favourite Casey Kaufhold in the last-eight clash, 23-year old Ankita lost the first set 27-30 and also the second set 24-29, with the latter just striking one 10 across the two sets. The visitor staged a comeback in the third set with the help of a perfect 30, with the set scores reading 2-4 back then. But, Casey steadied her nerves and claimed the fourth set 30-27 and the game eventually.
Ankita Bhakat was the only recurve archer, male or female, to qualify for the 2021 Archery World Championships. However, India ended the event with three silver medals – in the women’s team, mixed team, and women’s individual events. Jyothi Surekha Vennam was part of all the medal-winning events.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.