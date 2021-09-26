2021 Archery World Championships | Jyothi Surekha Vennam ends campaign with three silver medals

Today at 12:19 PM
Indian compound archer Surekha Jyoti Vennam ended the Archery World Championships with three silver medals to her name, having claimed the individual second place finish, on Saturday. Vennam lost to Colombian Sara Lopez to claim a silver medal finish in the individual event of the championships.
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam already had a sensational outing at the world championships, having claimed silver medals in the women’s team and the mixed team events so far. In fact, it was itself a record for an Indian to win two medals at the event, but she was eyeing greater heights.
In the individual women’s compound event, the archer narrowly missed out on a gold medal after losing to Colombia’s Sara Lopez in the summit clash. The 25-year old Indian archer shot a perfect 30 in the last round, but lost on the overall 144-146 as the South American edged past to claim the top-podium finish.
It was her third silver medal at the ongoing meet and her sixth overall in the history of the championships. Only one more Indian is in contention for a medal at the meet now, with recurve archer Ankita Bhakat set to feature in the
“It’s been a great day today because I’ve shot my first 150 in an international tournament and I’m super happy. I’m also happy because last time I won the bronze and this time I won the silver, so I’m happy,” said Jyothi, as reported by World Archery.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.