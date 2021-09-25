2021 Archery World Championships | Indian compound archers win two silver medals

Today at 2:59 PM
The Indian compound archery team had a fruitful day at the Archery World Championships, in Yankton, on Friday, having bagged two silver medals, in the – compound women’s team and mixed team events. Jyothi Surekha Vennam became the first Indian to win silver medals in a single edition.
The compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar claimed the second spot finish in their category, while Vennam partnered Abhishek Verma in the mixed team event. India lost to Colombia in both the gold medal matches. The women’s team lost the final 224-229, while the mixed team went down 150-154 against the South Americans.
Vennam created history by becoming the first Indian to win two silver medals at the same edition of the world cup. This is also India’s first medal in the compound mixed team event at the tournament and the third ever medal in the women’s team event.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma also reached the last-eight in their respective individual categories on Saturday. Vennam will be up against Croatia’s Amanda Mlinaric in the quarter-finals, while Verma will be up against 2013 World Champion Mike Schloesser.
