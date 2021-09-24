Archery World Championship | Ankita Bhakat triumphs over Tokyo gold medalist, enters final in women's individual compound

Today at 1:30 PM
Indian archers are managing to put up spirited performances in the ongoing Archery World Championship in the USA. In the women's singles, Ankita Bhakat progressed to the final of her event beating Korean Kan Chae-Young, while Abhishek Verma too made it to quarters, and is still in medal contention.
The Indian compound archers -- Ankita Bhakat, Abhishek Verma, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam kept their medal hopes alive in the Archery World Championship in USA after they advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective categories. India has already confirmed two medals at this championship.
In the women's individual event, Ankita entered the final by beating Korean world no.1 Kan Chae-Young, who had won a gold medal in Tokyo. Ankita, who hails from Kolkata, shot 29 out of 30 in the first set. The Korean did make a comeback in the third set though, but the Indian kept her lead at 4-2.
Come the fourth set, the Indian shot three 8s, with the Korean leveling at 4-4. But eventually the Indian prevailed in the fifth and the final set.
Meanwhile, Verma and Sureskha too moved into the quarters. In the men's section, Verma prevailed over Slovakia's Jozef Bosansky 145-142 (29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 30-29, 28-29). He will be up against American world number one Mike Schloesser.
Jyothi, in her pre-quarters encounter, got the better of Chaewon So of Korea 146-142 (30-29, 29-29, 28-30, 29-29, 26-29). She will be up against Croatian Amanda Mlinaric.
