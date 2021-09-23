Archery World Championship | Women's compound team in final, men's team ousted in quarters

Today at 1:35 PM
It was a great day for India's compound archers in the World Championships in USA, as the women's team and the mixed doubles team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha made it to the finals of their events. Unfortunately, the men's team lost out 235-238 in the quarterfinals to Austria.
In a remarkable show at the Archery World Championship in USA, the India women's compound team beat hosts 226-225 to enter the final of the competition, but the men's side lost out in the quarters on Wednesday. The seventh seed women's team -- Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha did well in a close semi-final match to come out as eventual winners.
The men's team which was led by Abhishek Verma, went down 235-238 to Austria.
Now the women's team will be up against top seeds Colombia in the final, who reached the summit clash beating France 234-220 in its semifinals.
In the mixed team event, Verma and Surekha made it to the final too, beating South Korea's Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho 159-156. They too will face Colombia's team.
The only disappointment of the day was from the men's team of Verma, Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav, who were seeded fifth in the competition
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.