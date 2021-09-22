Archery World Championship | Abhishek and Jyoti impress in qualifying round

Today at 3:50 PM
The young Indian archery team, sans the Tokyo Olympians -- Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari -- has been in decent form in the World Championships in USA. Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Vennam impressed in the compound events and are placed seventh and sixth, respectively.
Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma battled tough winds to make it to the third round of the qualifications at the Archery World Championship in USA on Tuesday. As per a report in PTI, Surekha scored a total of 684 to be seeded sixth, while Verma scored 695 to be placed seventh.
On the other hand, Muskan Kirar got a bye in the first round, in the women's compound event after finishing 29th in the qualification. Priya Gurjar will face Isabelle Carpenter of Great Britain in the first round after finishing 51st in the qualification.
In the recurve section, Parth Sushant Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary and Atul Verma will be competing in the first round of the eliminations after finishing 45th, 53rd and 56th respectively. While Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Komalika Bari entered the second round on the basis of a 20th, 26th and 29th finish respectively. After getting a first-round bye, they will face Japan in the next round.
For men's recurve section, Parth Sushant Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary and Atul Verma will face Canada in the first round of eliminations after ending 13th in the qualification.
The men's compound team of Verma, Sangampreet and Rishab earned first-round byes after finishing fifth in the qualification.
India has sent a young team of 12 archers on the basis of the trials done in August. Interestingly, the seasoned campaigners Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, did not make the cut in the trials.
