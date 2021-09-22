Archery World Championship | Abhishek and Jyoti impress in qualifying round

In the recurve section, Parth Sushant Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary and Atul Verma will be competing in the first round of the eliminations after finishing 45th, 53rd and 56th respectively. While Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Komalika Bari entered the second round on the basis of a 20th, 26th and 29th finish respectively. After getting a first-round bye, they will face Japan in the next round.