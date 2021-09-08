Hope Paralympic medal will inspire the next generation to make it big, states Harvinder Singh

“I believe that this medal is a big milestone for para-archery in India. I remember my Asian Para Games gold medal in Indonesia in 2018 saw a big upsurge in participation at the National Championships. And I hope this Paralympic medal will give hope and motivation to the differently-abled players to play the sport. I also hope that this medal will inspire the next generation of para-archers to win international medals for the nation," said Harvinder Singh, as reported by the Paralympic Committee of India.