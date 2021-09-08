Hope Paralympic medal will inspire the next generation to make it big, states Harvinder Singh

Today at 12:56 PM
Harvinder Singh, who claimed a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, hopes that his triumph will inspire the next-generation of para-archers to make it big in the international stage. Fresh from the historic feat, the athlete informed that the medal win is slowly sinking in at the moment.
India returned with a haul of 19 medals from the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which included five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals. Para-archer Harvinder Singh, who claimed a bronze medal in the men’s recurve event, is hopeful that his triumph will inspire the next-generation of para-archers to make it big on the international stage.
“I believe that this medal is a big milestone for para-archery in India. I remember my Asian Para Games gold medal in Indonesia in 2018 saw a big upsurge in participation at the National Championships. And I hope this Paralympic medal will give hope and motivation to the differently-abled players to play the sport. I also hope that this medal will inspire the next generation of para-archers to win international medals for the nation," said Harvinder Singh, as reported by the Paralympic Committee of India.
Hailing from Ajitnagar, Punjab, had transformed his farm into a practice ground during the Covid-19 pandemic and mainly credited his success to the hardwork, training shoot-offs, and controlling his emotions. For the time being, Harvinder will prepare for next year’s World Para Archery Championships in Dubai (February 18-27) and the 2022 Asian Para Games, in Hangzhou.
“The aim would be to continue the momentum and form. I will also be training to shoot under pressure as the focus now would be on doing well in the World Championships and Asian Para Games next year," added the Paralympic medallist.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.